‘Thalaivi’ teaser shows Kangana as Jayalaithaa shooting for ‘Vennira Aadai’

The film is set for release on June 26, 2020

Along with the first looks and poster of the Jayalalithaa biopic, a teaser of Thalaivi as well has been released.

The clip begins with Kangana Ranaut channeling JJ the actor, shooting for her 1960s film Vennira Aadai that was directed by C.V. Sridhar and starred Sreekanth, Nirmala and Major Sundarrajan in lead roles. Kangana looks quite at ease as a teenage Jayalalithaa, dancing to a tune, while the camera focuses on her.

 

The scene then shifts to then an older version of the character, draped in her favourite green saree, waving to the crowds with her iconic ‘two leaves’ AIADMK symbol.

The biopic is expected to traverse the history of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s film and political career, her relationship with MGR, and eventual death. The film is directed by Vijay.

