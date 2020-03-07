‘Thalaivi’, ‘Mookuthi Amman’, ‘Raangi’: 10 women-centric Tamil films to root for this Women's Day 2020

Trisha in ‘Raangi’, Nayanthara in ‘Mookuthi Amman’ and Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivi’

07 March 2020 19:15 IST

This International Women’s Day on Sunday, we arc the spotlight on what promises to be an interesting year for Kollywood, as a slew of films headlined by women get ready for release. Small victories, but we’ll take them

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut’s long-awaited return to Tamil cinema comes with the Jayalalithaa biopic, that is directed by Vijay and armed with an army of A-listers as cast and crew. While the first looks and trailers have created polarizing opinions, with a subject as heavy-duty as the former actor-politician’s life and a performer at the peak of her powers like Kangana, this should be the mother.... erm, amma of all biopics.

Soorpanagai

The first look of this film, starring Regina Cassandra, was just released and received some positive comments from the film fraternity. The buzz is that Regina has a strong women-centric role in this mystery drama that’s a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and directed by Caarthick Raju. Set against a period backdrop, this team is reportedly shooting in some never-before-seen lush locales in Tamil Nadu.

Ponmagal Vandhal

Jyotika has been doing some interesting roles in her second innings. And 2020 will see her play a laywer in Ponmagal Vandhal. Directed by Frederick and supposed to be a thriller, PV, which is slated to hit screens soon, has been produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Mookuthi Amman

Christened the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara plays an ‘Amman’ in this upcoming film that has been directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The film marks RJ Balaji’s debut as a director and is slated to be a ‘devotional film with a twist’. We’re waiting. Are you?

Nishabdam (Silence)

If not for anything, fans of Anushka Shetty will just be happy to see her on screen again after a gap of over two years. That the talented actress can carry off any role isn’t a debate any more: her repertoire of diverse work speaks for itself. But it does remain a mystery why she doesn’t take on more projects. With Silence, a horror-mystery, where she plays a speech and hearing-impaired character, the Baahubali star will showcase a wide range of her potent acting skills — and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her.

Raangi

Trisha’s had middling success with female-centric movies in her career, with the likes of her Jessies and Jaanus in dramas faring much better. However, the actor’s 2020 looks primed to kill: first up is Raangi in which she plays a modern-day journalist, on a mission to take down a nefarious operation. She also has the Tamil remake of NH10 in Garjanai, and an untitled venture she headlines with Petta co-star Simran! What’s not to love?

Penguin

Ever since Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh’s career graph has climbed higher and higher. Her deserved National Award for the movie only cemented her place as one of south India’s best performers, capable of headlining a movie on her own, and set the box-office ringing. Penguin, produced by Karthik Subbaraj, looks to further that trend; very little is known about the Eashvar Kartic directorial, except that the poster shows Keerthy as a pregnant woman. Murder-mystery? Horror-thriller? A romantic vacation in the woods gone wrong? Only time will tell.

Paris Paris

Part of the long-mooted four southern remakes of Queen, the Tamil version sees the formidable Kajal Aggarwal step into the shoes of Kangana’s now iconic character of Rani Mehra from the original. A tried-and-tested storyline, an experienced director in Ramesh Aravind, and in Kajal, a bonafide star who finally wants to prove that she can make a film work without a leading man alongside her: Expectations are high.

Adho Andha Paravai Pola

Post Aadai, Amala Paul is a force to reckon with. In this film, directed by Vinoth KR, Amala gets all adventurous and explores a forest where mystery awaits her. There have been certain delays in its release, and we’re hoping they get cleared soon.

Velvet Nagaram

Her Velvet Nagaram has just hit screens, and Varalaxmi already has a couple of films, including Krack, that she has a prominent role in. Slowly moving away from heroine and character to roles to playing the lead, this sassy actor is sure looking at a busy 2020 up ahead.