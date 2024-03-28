‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth adds bling to the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

The film is produced by Sun Pictures who had earlier teamed up with Rajini for films like Enthiran, Petta, Annaatthe and Jailer. Interestingly, Lokesh had earlier confirmed that Thalaivar 171 will not be a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe which consists of the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

The title of Thalaivar 171 will be announced with a teaser on April 22.

