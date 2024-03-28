ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth adds bling to the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

March 28, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh and stunt directors Anbariv are also on board ‘Thalaivar 171’

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Thalaivar 171’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look of Rajinikanth from his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, has been released by the makers.

ALSO READ
‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for action-thriller

The monochromatic image features Rajini handcuffed with a chain of golden watches with the background being a close-up of a watch dial.

Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer recently) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan), are also on board Thalaivar 171.

ALSO READ
Rajinikanth shares photo with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of ‘Thalaivar 170’; calls veteran actor his mentor

The film is produced by Sun Pictures who had earlier teamed up with Rajini for films like Enthiran, Petta, Annaatthe and Jailer. Interestingly, Lokesh had earlier confirmed that Thalaivar 171 will not be a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe which consists of the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The title of Thalaivar 171 will be announced with a teaser on April 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US