‘Thalaivar 170’: Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan join Rajinikanth’s next with TJ Gnanavel

October 02, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Produced by Lyca Productions, Thalaivar 170 has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander

The Hindu Bureau

Casting announcement posters of Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan | Photo Credit: @LycaProductions/X

The makers of Thalaivar 170, superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director TJ Gnanavel, have been announcing exciting updates regarding the cast and crew of the film. Today, the makers announced that actors Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast to play the female leads.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Thalaivar 170 has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew of the film is expected to be announced soon.

Malayalam star Manju Warrier, last seen in Tamil in Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, will be seen next in Arya-Gautham Karthik’s Mr. X. Ritika Singh was seen this year in Tamil in Vijay Antony’s Kolaiand in the Sony LIV anthology Story of Things. Dushara Vijayan, on the other hand, was seen in Arulnithi’s Kazhuvethi Moorkkan and Vasanthabalan’s Aneethiand will reportedly be seen next in Dhanush’s D50.

Last seen in Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen next in a cameo role in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which is set to hit screens for Pongal 2024. After Thalaivar 170, the actor is set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.

