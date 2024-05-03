GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ teaser: Kishore, Sriya Reddy and Bharath starrer promises an engaging political thriller

Directed by Vasanthabalan, the eight-episode Tamil series is set to premiere on ZEE5

May 03, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kishore from ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’.

Kishore from ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’. | Photo Credit: ZEE5/YouTube

ZEE5 unveiled the teaser of the Tamil web show, Thalaimai Seyalgam. The series is touted to be a hard-hitting political thriller that exposes the ruthless pursuit of power in Tamil politics.

‘Aneethi’ movie review: Arjun Das shines in Vasanthabalan’s darkest yet predictable thriller

National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan joins forces with producer Radhika Sarathkumar of Radaan Mediaworks to bring this 8-episode saga starring Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Aditya Menon, and Bharath in pivotal roles. Thalaimai Seyalgam will premiere on May 17 on ZEE5.

ThalaimaiSeyalgam attempts to present the story of one woman’s quest for power leading to a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption amidst politics in Tamil Nadu.

The official description of the show reads, “Against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s political arena, Chief Minister Arunachalam faces trial for corruption dating back 15 years, intensifying the ambitions of those around him who covet the CM’s chair. Meanwhile, in a remote mining village in Jharkhand, CBI officer Nawaz Khan delves into a two-decade-old murder case. In the bustling city of Chennai, DGP Manikandan embarks on an investigation into a gruesome discovery: a severed hand and head on the outskirts. As the narrative unfolds, these seemingly disparate events converge, shining a light on forgotten truths hidden by time.”

ALSO READ:Sriya Reddy back to the sets

““I am thrilled to be a part of Thalaimai Seyalagam and to bring this intriguing story to viewers. Playing a multi-faceted character like Kotravai has been both challenging and immensely rewarding,” said Sriya Reddy.

“No rules of the world apply in the political arena. A new politics will be born when we listen closely to the voices of the Union Government and State Governments and understand that they have become the voice of the basic need for state autonomy, state self-sufficiency and people’s rights,” said director Vasanthabalan.

