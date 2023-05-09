ADVERTISEMENT

‘Test’: Meera Jasmine joins Madhavan, Nayanthara for S Sashikanth’s sports drama

May 09, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Malayalam actor Meera Jasmine is on board for ‘Test’, a sports drama also starring Madhavan, Siddharth, Nayanthara, and produced by Y Not Studios

The Hindu Bureau

Meera Jasmine | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seasoned Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine has been roped in for Test, a Tamil sports drama, directed by S Sashikanth. The popular producer has bankrolled the film along with Chakravarthy Ramachandra.

‘Test’ now has a high-profile star cast as Meera Jasmine has joined the likes of Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth. Playback singer Shaktisree Gopalan, whose Aga Naga is one of the highlights of Mani Ratnam’s hit Ponniyin Selvan 2, will make her debut as the music director. The film is releasing under the Y Not Studios banner. The film is a pan-India release, coming out in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi along with Tamil.

Meera Jasmine, popular in Tamil cinema for her performances in Run, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and Sandakozhi, is awaiting the release of Vimanam, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual.

