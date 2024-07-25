Tessa Thompson to star in Netflix thriller series ‘His & Hers’

Actor Tessa Thompson, known for her roles in the Creed and Thor franchises, will star in and executive produce an upcoming psychological thriller series titled His & Hers.

Adapted from Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name, the series follows a murder investigation in small-town Georgia. The story is narrated from the perspectives of two characters: journalist Anna Andrews and detective Jack Harper.

“...in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna (Thompson) lives in haunting reclusion, fading away from her friends and career as a journalist. But when she overhears talk about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy north Georgia town where she grew up — Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation,” reads a synopsis.

Dee Johnson serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on His & Hers. William Oldroyd will direct the first episode of the six-episode limited series. Actor Jessica Chastain also serves as executive producer.

