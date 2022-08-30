Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to headline sci-fi thriller 'Ash'

PTI August 30, 2022 13:59 IST

Tessa Thompson | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Actors Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to star in sci-fi thriller movie "Ash". According to entertainment website Variety, the film will be directed by Grammy Award-winning record producer Flying Lotus. Thompson will essay the role of a space station worker who wakes up on a distant planet to find her colleagues viciously killed, and then forced to work together with the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her. "As their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, the rescuer begins to wonder how innocent she really is," the logline reads. “Ash” is based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler. Neill Blomkamp is executive producing. The project is backed by XYZ Films and GFC Films. Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, will also compose an original score for the movie. The makers are planning to start the filming in New Zealand next year.



