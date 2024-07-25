GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Terrifier 3’ teaser: Art the Clown is back for blood-soaked Christmas carnage

‘Terrifier 2’, produced on a modest budget of $250,000, stunned audiences and critics alike by grossing $15 million at the box office in 2022

Published - July 25, 2024 01:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Terrifier 3’

A still from ‘Terrifier 3’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Screambox

Art the Clown is set to bring a twisted version of holiday cheer in the newly released teaser for Terrifier 3. David Howard Thornton reprises his role as the malevolent mime, promising even more grisly thrills in the latest installment of the Terrifier franchise.

'The Boys' Season 4 finale review: Homelander's Trump card seals the deal in a gory penultimate outing

Directed by Damien Leone, the Terrifier series follows the silent yet sadistic Art the Clown, who mercilessly slaughters anyone in his path. Terrifier 2, produced on a modest budget of $250,000, stunned audiences and critics alike by grossing $15 million at the box office in 2022.

The film concluded with Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) seemingly ending Art’s terror by decapitating him. However, the final scene hinted at Art’s return when Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi), the sole survivor from the first Terrifier, birthed Art’s living severed head in a mental institution.

'Longlegs' movie review: Nicholas Cage's ghoulish boogeyman crowns Osgood Perkins' rancid fever dream

In a recent interview, Leone revealed his intent to ground Terrifier 3 more in reality, shifting away from the surreal elements that characterized its predecessor. Reflecting on the fantasy elements in Terrifier 2, Leone mentioned, “There’s a lot of people who didn’t love the fantasy, or at least they need more explanation as to why that’s all happening.” He added that for the third installment, he aims to bring the tone closer to the grounded horror of Nightmare on Elm Street Part One, rather than delving deeper into the fantastical elements seen in Dream Warriors.

Terrifier 3 is set to hit U.S. theaters on October 11.

