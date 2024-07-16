GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Terminator Zero’ trailer: Judgement Day comes for us all as Skynet takes over

The upcoming Netflix anime penned by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Masashi Kudo, is slated to premiere on August 29

Published - July 16, 2024 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Terminator Zero’

A still from ‘Terminator Zero’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming anime series Terminator Zero, a fresh reboot of the iconic Terminator franchise. The teaser gives us a glimpse into a dark future where humanity faces a bloody battle against the notorious fictional advanced artificial intelligence, Skynet.

‘Terminator Zero’ anime unveils August premiere date and first look

Set in Japan, the trailer introduces Eiko, a resistance fighter voiced by House of the Dragon star, Sonoya Mizuno. Eiko travels back in time to safeguard Malcolm Lee, portrayed by André Holland, as he develops Kokoro, an advanced AI designed to challenge the malevolent Skynet. Mizuno’s character declares, “There’s only one thing standing between you and him… Me!” as she aims her gun at a futuristic cyborg assassin.

Terminator Zero, penned by Mattson Tomlin, the writer behind The Batman II, is slated to premiere on August 29, aptly named Judgment Day. This release date will see it go head-to-head with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Dandadan’ anime will premiere first three episodes theatrically before streaming release in October

The voice cast boasts impressive talent, including Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator, Rosario Dawson as Kokoro, and Ann Dowd as The Prophet, a guiding figure for the human resistance. The series features a narrative set in two timelines: 2022, where a war between humans and machines has raged for decades, and 1997, marking the rise of Skynet’s self-awareness and the beginning of its assault on humanity.

Directed by Masashi Kudo and produced by Japanese animation studio Production IG, Terminator Zero marks the franchise’s first foray into animation. Tomlin serves as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance.

‘Delicious in Dungeon’ series review: Michelin-star anime proves monsters have never looked more delectable

This anime adaptation is part of a broader strategy by Skydance Animation, which signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in 2023 to produce animated content.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.