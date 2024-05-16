Netflix’s much-anticipated anime series, Terminator Zero, is gearing up for its global premiere on August 29th, bringing a fresh perspective to the iconic Terminator universe. Set against the backdrop of a future war between humanity and relentless machines, the eight-episode animated saga introduces new characters and original stories.

The storyline unfolds in two distinct timelines: 2022, where a relentless battle ensues between human survivors and AI-driven machines, and 1997, when Skynet, the self-aware AI, initiates its assault on humanity. At the heart of the conflict is a soldier sent back in time to alter humanity’s fate, tasked with protecting scientist Malcolm Lee. Lee’s mission to develop a new AI system becomes pivotal as he grapples with moral dilemmas while evading a relentless future assassin.

Helmed by creator and showrunner Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Project Power and The Batman II, and directed by Japanese animator Masashi Kudo, the series will be executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger via Skydance, with animation by Production IG, renowned for its work on Ghost in the Shell and Psycho-Pass.

The Terminator franchise includes six films, a TV series, novels, comics, video games, and web shows. Originating with James Cameron’s 1984 classic The Terminator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, it now expands into anime for the very first time with Terminator Zero.

