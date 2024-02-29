ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ trailer: Ileana D’Cruz, Randeep Hooda star in a film on fair-skin obsession

February 29, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India

The Hindu Bureau

Ileana D’Cruz in ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’. | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, is out. The film is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India.

The film attempts a strong take on society’s obsession with fair skin and also tries to portray the problems faced by women due to the long-prevailing dowry system. Ileana plays Lovely, a dark-skinned woman, who gets rejected by suitors, who prefer fair-skinned women. On top of it, the families of prospective grooms demand dowry from Lovely’s family. Randeep Hooda plays a police officer who falls in with Lovely.

Pavan Malhotra, Rajendra Gupta, Karan Kundra, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Geeta Agrawal Sharm are the other actors in the movie. The film is set to hit the screens on March 8.

