Bengaluru

01 October 2020 14:01 IST

Tent Cinema- Nagathihalli School Of Cinema will conduct an online scriptwriting workshop this month. The classes, which will be held from October 3 to November 30, will be helmed by a group of film directors from the Kannada film industry.

The classes will be held between 4 pm to 7 pm and will cover topics such as how to write a story, create a story board, screenplay and dialogue writing.

The faculty will include film director Jayatheertha, Abhaya Simha and Adarsh Eshwarappa as well as Nagathihalli himself. “The classes are open to anyone from any part of the world who is interested in the art of filmmaking,” says Nagathihalli, who is an award-winning film director best known for films such as America America, Nanna Preetyoa Hudugi, Amrithadhaare and Kotreshi Kanasu.

For details about the registration and the fees contact tentcinema.school@gmail.com