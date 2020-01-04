‘Tenet’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Dune’ and more: 20 films to watch out for in 2020

Among the sequels, the superhero films and the reboots this year, there just might some original stuff to look forward to. There are biopics like Jennifer Hudson playing Aretha Franklin or Benedict Cumberbatch playing the spy Greville Wynne. Superhero films include Angelina Jolie entering the MCU with Eternals, Tom Hardy taking one more shot at Venom and Wonder Woman returning, while Iron Man Robert Downey Jr decides to talk to CGI animals in the reboot of Dr Dolittle. Auteurs including Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan return. Thriller Uncut Gems is getting a lot of buzz. Acquired by Netflix, we can look forward to Adam Sandler showing off his acting chops as a New York jeweller in whole lot of trouble. There is horror, comedy, drama and crime in the coming months — but no romcoms (sigh).

Here are some of the best picks to keep a look out for:

(January 10)

Science fiction and horror, subterranean creatures, a besieged research station and Kristen Stewart with short, silver hair. Will William Eubank’s Underwater be 2020’s answer to Alien? Stewart has the hair right. And remember, no one can hear you scream under water either. Or could it be a happy creature feature? Meg seems so long ago! Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller also star.

The Last Thing He Wanted

(January 27)

(January 27)

Anne Hathaway stars as a journalist who gives up her job to care for her father (Willem Dafoe) who just happens to be an arms dealer for the American government in Central America. Directed by Dee Rees, The Last Thing He Wanted is based on Joan Didion’s eponymous book. Ben Affleck stars as government official Treat Morrison. The movie, which is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, has been acquired by Netflix.

(February 7)

A Christmas release in the States, this latest adaptation of Louisa M Alcott’s coming-of-age novel comes to India a little later. Saoirse Ronan (Jo), Emma Watson (Meg), Florence Pugh (Amy) and Eliza Scanlen (Beth) are the March sisters growing up in 1868, the year the novel was published. Meryl Streep stars as Aunt March, and Laura Dern as Marmee while Timothée Chalamet is childhood friend Laurie in this period drama directed by Greta Gerwig.

(February 20)

This movie sounds so insane that it should be fun and the right antidote to all the flowers, red hearts and candy from Valentine’s Day. Vin Diesel plays Bloodshot, a Marine who is killed and brought back to life to become the ultimate killing machine (why?) He is also hell bent on revenge. David Wilson makes his debut in this film based on a comic book character. Guy Pearce stars as Dr. Emil Harting, the evil scientist who does shady experiments to create Bloodshot.

(March 11)

Yes last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters was awful but Kong: Skull Island was good fun with Samuel L Jackson doing his deranged Ahab routine. This one pits Legendary Pictures monsters against each other. Directed Adam Wingard, the film stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and some shady conspiracy theories.

(March 18)

The Part II seems just that wee bit pretentious. John Krasinski, who wrote and directed A Quiet Place (2018) about the Abbott family played by Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, struggling to survive blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing in a post-apocalyptic world, has written and directed the sequel as well. Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe reprise their roles while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast. The sequel looks at new terrors the Abbotts have to face.

(April 8)

This is the 25th film featuring the suave super spy and Daniel Craig’s fifth and last (probably, he has become a bit of a drama queen over his role) outing as James Bond. There have been all sorts of things happening on this movie from Danny Boyle dropping out as director to accidents on set. Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek is the antagonist, so what is Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld doing in the mix? Then there is Léa Seydoux who Bond walked or rather drove into the sunset with at the end of Spectre. Will she do a Tracy? Ana de Armas, the nurse who couldn’t tell a lie in Knives Out, also incidentally starring Craig, plays a CIA agent assisting Bond. Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), and Ben Whishaw (Q) reprise their roles.

(April 16)

Produced by Guillermo Del Toro, Antlers is based on a short story by Nick Antosca. The horror film tells the story of a boy who has a scary secret— something to do with horns I wager. Directed by Scott Cooper, Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

(May 1)

The 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow is joined by Stranger Things’ David Harbour, who plays a Russian super soldier, Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian—maybe this proves he is the ‘American’ at the end of Stranger Things Season 3 in Russia who goes native and becomes Alexei! Rachel Weisz also stars as yet another Black Widow in this film directed by Cate Shortland, which takes off immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). Florence Pugh plays Natasha's sister.

(May 29)

Why did it take so long for this movie to be made? Eoin Colfer’s books about a 12-year-old criminal mastermind are the greatest fun. With Kenneth Branagh directing, the film is sure to be magnificently mounted and since he is not starring in the film, Artemis Fowl is guaranteed to be a rip roaring ride. Based on the first two novels of the series where Artemis (Ferdia Shaw) is searching for his father, the film also stars Judi Dench and Josh Gad.

(June 26)

Why is there Maverick in the title? If it wasn’t, would we be fooled into thinking the film is about some other hotshot pilot—Topper Harley for instance? So then many years after Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Tom Cruise is once more in the cockpit, now as flight instructor. Val Kilmer reprises his role as Iceman Kazansky while Jennifer Connelly is Maverick’s love interest—that thing with Charlie (Kelly McGillis ) obviously didn’t last. Why do we want to watch Cruise grin maniacally again? Mainly as a science experiment— how does he keep himself forever young like that?

(July 3)

Who says only Star Wars can have prequels? Little yellow creatures in denim overalls with a fondness for banana can have them too. Minions first appeared in Despicable Me (2010) as helpers to the wicked Gru. They became so popular, they had their own movie, Minions (2015) which was a kind of origin story for them. In the sequel directed by Kyle Balda, the minions meet a young Gru. Look out for more gibberish and mayhem.

(July 10)

After the gender-swap reboot in 2016, this one is supposed to be the real deal, being directed by Jason Reitman, son of the original director, Ivan Reitman. In addition, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles—what happened to the Alien movie featuring Weaver? However, the city of New York which was an important part of Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) has been replaced by some generic American countryside. When a single mom and her two children move to the country, they discover their legacy.

(July 17)

After placing Dunkirk in a very specific time and place, Christopher Nolan is back to his spatial and temporal high jinks. In the trailer Dimple Kapadia says “you have to start looking at the world in a new way”. With Nolan that is kind of a given innit? There are also mentions of avoiding World War III and something worse than a nuclear holocaust—all suitably portentous. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh star in this twisty thriller—music is outstanding as always.

The Witches

(October 8)

(October 8)

Robert Zemeckis directs and co-writes this second adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel about a boy and his grandmother defeating evil witches. While the 1990 film directed by Nicolas Roeg featured Anjelica Huston, this one features Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Chris Rock.

Death on the Nile

(October 9)

(October 9)

Kenneth Branagh returns as the magnificently-moustachioed Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in this sequel to Murder on the Orient Express. For some strange reason Tom Bateman reprises his role as the amorous Bouc. What is the director of the Orient Express doing on a steamer? Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name, the cast includes Russell Brand and Ali Fazal, with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot playing heiress Linnet Ridgeway and Armie Hammer playing Simon Doyle. Hopefully Poirot would have stopped giggling over Dickens on board the luxurious Karnak.

Deep Water

(November 13)

(November 13)

It seems to be the year of the lovely Ana de Armas as she stars opposite Ben Affleck in Adrian Lyne’s psychological thriller. Like Lyne’s last movie, Unfaithful (18 years ago!) Deep Water also features an unhappily married couple playing vicious mind games on each other. Bring on the bodies! Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, and Rachel Blanchard play supporting roles in the film based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.

Dune

(November 18)

(November 18)

Long considered unfilmable, Dune based on Frank Herbert’s eponymous novel gets its second cinematic outing (David Lynch directed the 1984 film) with Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) at the helm. Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

(December 18)

Why is Steven Spielberg doing a remake? Anyway, this take on Romeo and Juliet about teenagers from rival street gangs in 1950s America was a Broadway musical and a 1961 film directed by Robert Wise. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler play star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. Spielberg was originally supposed to work on West Side Story after Indiana Jones 5, but that seems to have been pushed back so here we are with Spielberg and Sharks.

The Duke

(no release date)

(no release date)

Based on a true story, Jim Broadbent stars as a 60-year-old cab driver who steals a Goya and promises to return it on the condition that the government spends more on elder care. Directed by Roger Michell, The Duke, seems to be a potent mix of thrills and warmth. Helen Mirren also stars in this ultimate art heist movie.