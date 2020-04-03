Ten hidden gems to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar

As the nationwide lockdown drags on in India, most of us are either overwhelmed with the options on streaming platforms or we simply cannot make up our minds. The Hindu has done the grime work for you and put together a list of ten titles that will make social distancing a little more bearable.

Hap and Leonard

Short lived it may be, with only three seasons (six episodes each) but this drama subverts the usual buddy adventure trope. The Wire’s Michael Kenneth Williams as a black gay Vietnam veteran teams up with James Purefoy, a working class labourer. Not only does the show twist heteronormative stereotypes, but it comes alive with the cheeky camaraderie of its protagonists and their hare-brained ideas.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Alone Together

If you’ve ever felt lost without any purpose, this short-lived two-season show will shed a light on how much you have going on. Two privileged millenials in LA slack through life while getting into silly misadventures that will make anyone watching thank their stars.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Lodge 49

Cancelled too soon for its cerebral premise that nonetheless garnered a cult following, Lodge 49 only lasted for two seasons. The AMC network show centres round an off-beat eternally optimistic ex-surfer finding his place in the world when he chances upon a fraternal club known as the Order of the Lynx that opens up opportunities our protagonist doesn’t even know he’s in dire need of.

Streaming on Amazon PrimeVideo

Chewing Gum

Desperate to lose her virginity and break away from her deeply religious family, Tracey Gordon doesn’t realise her pastor boyfriend is actually gay. When she does set out on her own, and virginity still intact, Gordon tried everything she can think of to find anyone to do the dirty with.

Streaming on Netflix

Man Like Mobeen

With season three dropping on April, it’s the right time to bing-watch this British comedy helmed by funny man Guz Khan. Mobeen (Khan) is in charge of his teen sister Aqsa in the absence of their parents. Recovering from the hard life of a drug dealer, Mobeen has to go pro at braiding hair, making meals and also traverse the racism a Muslim has to face in England.

Streaming on Netflix

The Neighbor

Only one season available of this Spanish Netflix original. In spite of the subtitles, the superhero deadpan comedy will elicit more than a few chuckles. When Javier chances upon powers, his ex is unfortunately the one who has to unmask his identity.

Streaming on Netflix

Godless

Starring Merrit Wever (Unbelievable), this Western miniseries circles on a town, La Belle without men who have died in a mining accident. There are outlaws on the run, sheriffs tracking down criminals and blossoming romances in this understated, unassuming show that will get under your skin making you burn for more.

Streaming on Netflix

Enlightened

Another short-lived gem cancelled before its time, Enlightened stars Laura Dern over three seasons, as a woman grappling with her mental health. With triggers constantly preying on her stability, Dern is a self-destructive, delusional and narcissistic woman trying her best and mostly failing at living life. Watch Dern give a performance of a lifetime with the sincerity of truly becoming the character she plays.

Streaming on Hotstar

The Righteous Gemstones

Comedian Danny McBride returns to the small screen with the spit take humour that might just leave you choking. After Vice Principals, McBride stars as the oldest Gemstone, part of a family of evangelists with less than stellar private lives. Expect plenty of male nudity, awkward comedy and out-of-this-world consequences to run-of-the-mill situations. Class McBride humour for these dark times.

Streaming on Hotstar

Work in Progress

Partly based on comedian Abby McEnany’s life, the show deals with an unstable, depressed and suicidal 45-year-old lesbian struggling through life. A self-identified “fat dyke”, Abby deals with everything from homophobia, finding love after 40, mental health and plenty of misadventures that are tragic for her but hilarious for us to witness.

Streaming on Hotstar