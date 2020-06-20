Telugu television shows back on track

With the Telangana government granting permission for television serials to resume production, albeit with a list of dos and don’ts, the Telugu television channels resumed the shoots. Until recently, television personality Suma’s social media posts were her lockdown diaries revealing how she has been spending her time. Recently she posted a ‘Makeup talks’ video with a “never imagined Satti and Ramesh would apply make-up like this,” message — a reference to her two make-up artistes wearing protective gear. Dressed in a bright pink and parrot green sari, and her mask on, Suma waits on the set for shoot to begin. She later features in a promo video announcing ETV’s telecast of serials to resume from June 22. The shows include Manasu Mamata, Abhishekam, Seetamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daaredi, Srimati, Swati Chinukulu, Amma and Na Peru Meenakshi.

Zee Telugu’s four promo videos featuring Renu Desai and Sunaina, Mangli and Priyadarshi announce the return of fresh episodes of the daily serials and prime time shows. The serials to air from June 22 include Bangaru Gajulu (6 pm), Akka Chellullu (6.30 pm), Radhamma Kuturu (7 pm) and Rama Sakkani Seetha (7.30 pm).

Other serials that follow from 8 pm include No.1 Kodalu, Trinayani, Prema Entha Madhuram, Kalyana Vaibhogam and Suryakantam.

“We are happy to be back on sets with more caution than ever. We are taking all safety measures suggested by the state and central governments. These unprecedented times have taught us a lot, as we continue to embrace the new normal with open arms and change our everyday functioning to put safety before everything else,” says a statement from the channel.

Gemini TV lovers can also look forward to fresh content in their afternoon and prime time serials. A release from the channel states that the shoots which stopped during the lockdown are slowly resuming, with all safety measures. The afternoon serials that are telecast from 12 noon to 2.30 pm — B andham, Brundavanam, Bangaru Kodalu, Chi La Sow Sravanthi and Matti Gajulu — will start airing from June 22. Prime time shows Bommarillu, Akka Mogudu, Rendu Rella Aaru, Pinni 2, Pournami, Bhagyarekha, Girija Kalyanam and Naganna will begin a little later, June 29 onwards.