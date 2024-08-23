Telugu star Nani says Justice Hema Committee report is ‘alarming’

Telugu star Nani says the Hema Committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema is alarming and every single person working on movie sets has to set an example on how people are treated in the profession.

The 233-page report, perhaps the first such for any film industry in India, details the power nexus in the Malayalam cinema industry and lays bare the multiple levels of exploitation faced by women in it.

In the aftermath of an assault case on an actress involving actor Dileep in 2017, the Kerala government appointed a panel to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality.

"When I read this thing, it breaks my heart. But I don't see this happening on my sets or anywhere around me. I'm sure it's the same case with a lot of mainstream films (as) everybody's working towards something very serious.

"There might have been something, but it never came to my notice on the location or everybody's a little careful around us. So, when I read something like this, I'm like, ‘Where is this happening?’,” Nani said in an interview.

The actor, who was promoting his upcoming film "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram”, said, "Every single person has to set the right example of how it should be at the workplace or anywhere.”

Nani, however, said the new generation of actors, wether men or women, come with a different attitude in the business and hopefully they will bring about a positive change.

"I see a lot of change in the next generation. When I see these young ladies or someone who's newly joining the cinema, they are not like the ones who have been around for 20 years. I'm seeing a lot more maturity, a lot more professionalism and I'm hopeful that things are going to get better from here,” he said.

Titled “Saripodhaa Sanivaaram” in Telugu and “Surya’s Saturday” in Hindi, the action drama is directed by Vivek Athreya. Also starring SJ Suryah and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the movie is set to release theatrically on August 29.

Nani, 40, is known for his work in movies such as "Gentleman", "Jersey", "Shyam Singha Roy", "Dasara" and "Hi Nanna".