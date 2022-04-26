Hyderabad filmmaker Anusha Rao’s ‘Swarna’ focuses on a family pushed to the brink during the pandemic

Hyderabad filmmaker Anusha Rao’s ‘Swarna’ focuses on a family pushed to the brink during the pandemic

The first lockdown in 2020 prompted several filmmakers to work on stories unfolding in the backdrop of the pandemic. While anthology films based on such stories made their way to digital platforms, several short films were also being made. Hyderabad-based filmmaker Anusha Rao wrote and directed a fictional story of a family that is ostracised by society, being further pushed to an edge during the lockdown. Her 29-minute Telugu short film Swarna, produced by filmmaker Venkatesh Maha, is now gearing up to be screened as part of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2022, scheduled to be held from May 7 to 13.

Anusha says Swarna is the story of “isolation faced by a rapist’s family during the pandemic.” The shame and trauma make the family introspect and question societal norms. Set in Nizamabad in Telangana, the film stars newcomers Kumari, Narsiah and Lakshmi, none of whom are trained actors.

Anusha collaborated with Sriram Burgula who was adept in the Telangana dialect, for the screenplay. “I was born and raised in Hyderabad but I needed help with the rural Telangana dialect. For example, we refer to cooked rice as annam while in this region, they use the term kanji.”

Swarna was filmed in October 2020 over 10 days and Anusha recalls how the environment was conducive to film in sync sound. “People in Nizamabad understood why we wanted silence on the sets. In the later portions of the film when the family discusses issues that have deeply affected them, there is a lot of silence.”

She adds, “In the silence, we could even hear the sound of milk boiling in the house. Sound designer Nagarjun Thalapalli (who worked on Care of Kancharapalem among other films) was happy with the quality of sync sound we managed to get.”

Poster of Telugu short film ‘Swarna’

Cinematographer Haricharan K doubled up as the editor along with Sri Dharani, while the music was composed by Sinjith Yerramilli.

Anusha considers Swarna’s selection at the NYIFF as a validation of work following a two-year filmmaking course at The Los Angeles Film School, specialising in screenwriting and direction. She has directed short films and worked with production house Arka Media during the making of Baahubali movies, as a marketing strategist in the international distribution team.

Apart from learning the craft of filmmaking, Anusha says her time in LA opened up her perspectives: “Mainstream (international) movies have a way of depicting Mexicans and Black Americans… As I interacted with people, I felt we are all bound by a few commonalities. My experience in LA changed the way I think.”

After two years of working in LA, she returned to India. “I wanted to make films here; I think I write better when stories are rooted in Indian culture.”

Anusha does not hail from a film family, but remembers how her parents were instrumental in her exposure to cinema: “A lot of things that they wanted to teach me, they somehow did it through movies. I was exposed to movies of Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal and Guru Dutt at a young age,” says Anusha, whose sister, Archana Rao, is a well-known fashion designer, having worked in the design team of the Savithri-biopic Mahanati.

Anusha’s sister Archana Rao is a well-known fashion designer who worked in the design team of the Savithri biopic Mahanati. Currently, Anusha is on board a Hindi feature film as a script supervisor and intends to begin work on her directorial project shortly.

(Swarna can be viewed on online.nyiff.us from May 7)