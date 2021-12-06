Telugu short film ‘Manasanamaha’ in qualification race for Academy Awards

06 December 2021 16:19 IST

‘Manasanamaha’ is a romance narrated using the reverse screenplay technique

The Telugu short film Manasanamaha, directed by Deepak Reddy, has entered the qualification race for the 2022 Oscars. The short film produced by Gajjala Shilpa, which was made available for viewing on YouTube during the pandemic, has won more than 900 international and regional awards, according to the film’s team. The voting for Manasanamaha’s Oscars qualification will begin on December 10.

Manasanamaha stars Viraj Aswhin and Drishika Chander and drew attention for using the reverse screenplay technique. The story is narrated backwards, from the break-up to the first meeting, and all the actions happen in reverse.

Also read: Deepak Reddy's short film is a romance drama narrated in reverse

Advertising

Advertising

Talking about the film at a media interaction in Hyderabad, the director stated, “It was challenging to use the reverse screenplay technique to narrate a love story. Looking back, I am happy with the film and the recognition we have been receiving in the form of international awards.”

Viraj states that initially he was not sure how Deepak’s idea would translate on screen. “When Deepak first narrated the story, I did not know if he can bring the story to life on screen. But after seeing the output, I understood his vision.”

The cast and crew of the film hope that the short film will be able to enter the race for the Oscars.