Telugu remake of ‘Asuran’ titled ‘Naarappa’ starring Venkatesh

The first look and title of the Telugu remake of Dhanush’s Asuran has been revealed.

Titled Naarappa, the movie stars Venkatesh in the lead role, is directed by Sreekanth Addala (of Kotha Bangaru Lokam fame) and produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu. The shooting is currently underway. Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu has also come on board, while Mani Sharma is the composer.

The female lead for the film, which was played by Manju Warrier in the Tamil original, has not been finalised yet.

The first looks of Naarappa show Venkatesh in exactly the same outfit as Dhanush from Asuran, and it remains to be seen if the Telugu team can adapt the script successfully too.

Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran was based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai, and turned out to be a massive success and has won multiple awards already since its release.