Movies

Telugu remake of ‘Asuran’ titled ‘Naarappa’ starring Venkatesh

Venkatesh in ‘Naarappa’

Venkatesh in ‘Naarappa’  

more-in

The movie is directed by Sreekanth Addala, while the female lead is still yet to be finalised

The first look and title of the Telugu remake of Dhanush’s Asuran has been revealed.

Titled Naarappa, the movie stars Venkatesh in the lead role, is directed by Sreekanth Addala (of Kotha Bangaru Lokam fame) and produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu. The shooting is currently underway. Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu has also come on board, while Mani Sharma is the composer.

 

The female lead for the film, which was played by Manju Warrier in the Tamil original, has not been finalised yet.

The first looks of Naarappa show Venkatesh in exactly the same outfit as Dhanush from Asuran, and it remains to be seen if the Telugu team can adapt the script successfully too.

Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran was based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai, and turned out to be a massive success and has won multiple awards already since its release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
entertainment (general)
Telugu cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 1:51:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/telugu-remake-of-asuran-titled-naarappa-starring-venkatesh/article30622904.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY