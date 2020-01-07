Movies

Telugu remake of ‘96’ titled ‘Jaanu’, first look is released

First look of ‘Jaanu’

First look of ‘Jaanu’  

The film stars Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles

Cinematographer-turned-director Prem Kumar’s directorial début, 96, was received with open arms when it hit screens in 2018. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, the romantic drama opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, and became successful at the box office. The movie was particularly appreciated for its music by Govind Vasantha, especially the song Anthaathi.

Now, the Telugu remake of 96 has been titled Jaanu, the character name of Trisha in the Tamil original. The makers on Tuesday released the first look poster of Jaanu, featuring Sharwanand. Being helmed by Prem Kumar, the Telugu remake stars Samantha Akkineni in the lead and is expected to release later this year. The makers have retained Govind Vasantha in Telugu as well.

