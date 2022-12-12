  1. EPaper
‘Narappa’ to release in theatres to mark actor Venkatesh’s birthday

Venkatesh Daggubati’s Telugu film ‘Narappa’ will be screened in theatres on December 13 to mark the actor’s birthday

December 12, 2022 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Venkatesh in ‘Narappa’, the Telugu remake of Vetrimaaran and Dhanush’s ‘Asuran’

The Telugu film Narappa headlined by actor Venkatesh Daggubati will be screened in theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to mark the actor’s 62nd birthday on December 13. The actor’s brother and well-known producer D Suresh Babu made this announcement recently in Hyderabad, and stated that the film will be screened only for one day and the entire revenue will be given to charity.

Narappa, directed by Srikanth Addala, had a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video during the pandemic. The film is a remake of director Vetrimaaran’s Asuran starring Dhanush. The film was produced by Suresh Productions and V Creations and starred Priyamani, Karthik Ratnam, Ammu Abhirami and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

Addressing the media, Suresh Babu stated Narappa’s direct digital release in 2021 was in the wake of the COVID-19 situation, when the makers were unsure if family audiences would patronise cinema halls. When asked about the decision to screen Narappa in theatres only for one day, the producer stated that it is a part of an understanding reached with Amazon Prime Video.

