Actor Kajal Aggarwal unveils the poster of debut director Bhaskar Maurya’s Telugu film ‘Muthayya’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal unveils the poster of debut director Bhaskar Maurya’s Telugu film ‘Muthayya’

Big budget Telugu films such as Pushpa - the Rise and RRR created a stir in the box office across the country. The lesser known facet of Telugu cinema is how a few indie-spirited Telugu films have also been endearing the audiences in the last few years. A new indie film that is poised to gain attention in the international circuit is Muthayya, which has been selected for screening at the UK Asian Film Festival. The film will premiere at Rich Mix, London, on May 9.

The first poster of the film was launched by actor Kajal Aggarwal on social media, and it showcases an elderly man staring at a big screen.

K Sudhakar Reddy, who played an important role in Kotha Poradu, will be seen in the titular role, along with newcomer Arun Raj, Mounika Bomma and Purna Chandra.

Muthayya is directed by debutant Bhaskhar Maurya, and the team includes cinematographer Divakar Mani and music composer Karthik Rodriguez. The film is produced by Vrinda Prasad under Fictionary Entertainment, and presented by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi of Hylife Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The UK Asian Film Festival is one of the longest running South Asian Film Festivals in Europe.