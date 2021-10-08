Telugu filmmaker B Gopal chosen for Satyajit Ray Award

B Gopal

08 October 2021 15:52 IST

The director was selected by a panel comprising Malayalam filmmaker Balu Kiriyath, music director Perumbavoor G Raveendranath and others

Well-known Telugu filmmaker B Gopal, alias Bejawada Gopal, has been chosen for the fourth Satyajit Ray Award for his overall contribution to the Indian cinema.

Instituted by the Satyajit Ray Film Society Kerala, a state-based organisation, the award comprises Rs 10,000 cash prize, a memento and plaque.

Eminent filmmaker and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actress Madhabi Mukherjee and producer Mohan G were the earlier recipients of the honour.

Gopal has directed 30 films Telugu films and two Hindi moves in his decades-long tinsel town career, the organisers said in a statement.

The award would be presented to him in a function to be held in Hyderabad on October 13, they said.