Telugu film ‘Polimera 3’ to go on floors soon

Published - July 12, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Satyam Rajesh will play the lead in ‘Polimera 3’, a sequel to the hit Telugu film ‘Maa Oori Polimera 2’

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Vishwanath, Satyam Rajesh and Vamsi Nandipati

The 2023 film Maa Oori Polimera 2, commonly referred to as Polimera 2, was a runaway hit, cashing in on the popularity of the first film that had a direct digital release during the pandemic. The makers have officially announced Polimera 3, which will be helmed by Anil Vishwanath. 

The makers have disclosed that Anil Vishwanath has completed writing the script and the team has begun pre-production work. The film will be produced by Vamsi Nandipati in association with Bhogendra Gupta. 

The first two films were thrillers that caught the attention with several twists in the storyline that kept the audience guessing. With the third edition, the makers hope to garner wider attention.

Actor Satyam Rajesh will play the lead role, and the sequel will have an ensemble cast that includes Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu and Rakendu Mouli. 

