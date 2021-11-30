Telugu film lyricist ‘Sirivennela’ Seetharama Sastry passes away

Telugu film lyricist ‘Sirivennela’ Sitarama Sastry. Photo: Special Arrangement

The play of words in the film ‘Sirivennela’ won Seetharama Shastry unprecedented fame and moniker

Award-winning Telugu lyricist and Padma Shri awardee ‘Sirivennela’ Seetharama Sastry passed away on November 30 evening due to lung cancer-related complications. He was 66.

A medical bulletin issued by the KIMS Hospital said that he passed away at 4.07 p.m. He was admitted on November 24 with pneumonia and was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to support his lungs in ICU. He breathed his last at 4.07 p.m., according to Dr. Sambit Sahu, medical director, KIMS Hospitals.

A writer who expressed his radical views on society and romance-based poetry in the same breath had brought in a refreshing change in the lyric-writing in Telugu cinema. Considered next only to C. Narayana Reddy and Veturi Sundararamamurthy, Seetharama Shastry expanded the repertoire of his artistry to stage, television and public podiums as a speaker and influencer as well.

Undoubtedly it was the sheer magic he created with his vocabulary and command of language that made him a name to reckon with in the industry. Sample this: virinchinai virachinchitini ee kavanam..; vipanchinai vinipinchithini ee geetham.... The play of words in the film Sirivennela won Seetharama Shastry unprecedented fame and moniker.

He acquired the name of Sirivennela after he stormed the Telugu film industry with his songs in the film Sirivennela directed by the legendary Director, K. Vishwanath and released in 1986.

As a newcomer in the industry, a chance to work with veteran director K. Vishwanath early on in his career came as an opportunity to prove himself and he did. He had penned lyrics for nearly 3,000 songs to date. Born on May 25, 1955, in Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh, Seetharama Shastry won accolades and innumerable awards for his works.

‘Sirivennela’ Seetharama Shastry leaves behind a legacy of quality film lyrics, and his lyrical style loaded with literary touch yet simple endeared him to millions of fans.

He received 11 Nandi awards given by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the combined State, apart from four Filmfare awards for his works. He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution to the film world and literature. His song “Maaradu Lokam” in Revathi-starred film Ankumram directed by Uma Maheshwar Rao reflected the rebel side of this romantic lyricist. In fact, the song was picturised on him.

Some of the top films where he penned songs include Sirivennela, Swarna Kamalam, Swayamkrushi, Shrutilayalu, Swara Kalpana, Swati Kiranam, Gaayam, Kshana Kshanam, Indrudu Chandrudu, Alludu Garu, Antham, Sindhooram, Nuvve Kavali, Okkadu and Varsham among others.