Telugu film industry dominates Google South Indian trends for 2019; ‘Kabir Singh’ and Ranu Mondal in overall entertainment lists

‘Avengers: EndGame’ and ‘Joker’ also in overall top movie searches, while ‘Saaho’ and Vijay Deverakonda lead lists for south India

The results of Google’s Google’s ‘2019 Year in Search’ are in, and four movie titles — Kabir Singh, Avengers: EndGame, Joker and Captain Marvel — feature in the top 10 overall searches across the country this year.

Lata Mangeshkar, actors Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria (SOTY2 and Marjaavaan), Koena Mitra, Bigg Boss star Siddharth Shukla and viral singing star Ranu Mondal are the others from the entertainment industry to make it to the top ten trending personalities.

 

Songs such as Le Photo Le, Teri Meri Kahani and Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan occupy the top three trending places in the song list, while Kabir Singh, EndGame and Joker also in the trending movies section. There is a conspicuous lack of south Indian movies, songs or personalities in all the overall lists.

Complete list:

Overall

Near me

How to...

Personalities

Movies

Songs

Sports Events

What is...

News

Cricket World Cup

Dance classes near me

How to vote

Abhinandan Varthaman

Kabir Singh

Le Photo Le

Cricket World Cup

What is Article 370?

Lok Sabha election results

Lok Sabha Elections

Salons near me

How to link Aadhar to PAN

Lata Mangeshkar

Avengers: Endgame

Teri Meri Kahani

Pro Kabaddi League

What is exit poll?

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2

Costume stores near me

How to check name in voter list

Yuvraj Singh

Joker

Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan

Wimbledon

What is a black hole?

Article 370

Kabir Singh

Mobile stores near me

How to check NEET result

Anand Kumar

Captain Marvel

Vaste

Copa América

What is howdy Modi?

PM Kisan Yojana

Avengers: Endgame

Saree shop near me

How to select channels as per TRAI

Vicky Kaushal

Super 30

Coca-Cola Tu

Australian Open

What is e-cigarette?

Maharashtra assembly elections

Article 370

Air quality Index near me

How to remove Holi colour

Rishabh Pant

Mission Mangal

Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re

French Open

What is DLS method in cricket?

Haryana assembly election result

NEET results

Furniture store near me

How to play PUBG

Ranu Mondal

Gully Boy

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Super Bowl

What is Ayodhya case?

Pulwama attack

Joker

Toy store near me

How to get Fastag

Tara Sutaria

War

Ladki Aankh Mare

The Ashes

What is Article 15?

Cyclone Fani

Captain Marvel

Electronic stores near me

How to know polling booth

Siddharth Shukla

Housefull 4

Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya

US Open

What is surgical strike?

Ayodhya verdict

PM Kisan Yojana

Spa near me

How to file GSTR-9

Koena Mitra

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Kya Baat Hai

Indian Super League

What is National Register of Citizens of India?

Amazon forest fire

South Indian trending searches for 2019 in entertainment

When it comes to specific searches for South Indian entertainment, it is the Telugu industry that comes up trumps, with the top searched for movie, star and song all from Tollywood! Prabhas’ Saaho, Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda and the Prema Vennela song from Chitralahari composed by Devi Sri Prasad are all on top.

 

Kannada film KGF, and Tamil films Petta, Viswasam, Bigil and Kanchana 3 are also among the most searched, while Telugu heroines Rashmika Mandanna and Shalini Pandey are the women who find pride of place among the trending actors. The songs section is completely dominated by Telugu tracks with songs such as Mella Mellaga by Judah Sandhy, Gangleader by Anirudh Ravichander and Undipo by Mani Sharma.

Complete list:

South Indian movies

South Indian movie stars

South Indian songs

Saaho

Vijay Deverakonda

Prema Vennela

KGF

Rashmika Mandanna

Mella Mellaga

Kanchana 3

Daggubati Venkatesh

Gangleader

Viswasam

Shalini Pandey

Undipo

Petta

Akkineni Nagarjuna

iSmart Title Song

Bigil

 

Dimaak Kharaab

Dear Comrade

 

Arerey Manasa

iSmart Shankar

 

Yetu Pone

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

 

Ramuloo Ramulaa

Asuran

 

Idhe Kadha Nee Katha

