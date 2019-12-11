Telugu film industry dominates Google South Indian trends for 2019; ‘Kabir Singh’ and Ranu Mondal in overall entertainment lists

The results of Google’s Google’s ‘2019 Year in Search’ are in, and four movie titles — Kabir Singh, Avengers: EndGame, Joker and Captain Marvel — feature in the top 10 overall searches across the country this year.

Lata Mangeshkar, actors Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria (SOTY2 and Marjaavaan), Koena Mitra, Bigg Boss star Siddharth Shukla and viral singing star Ranu Mondal are the others from the entertainment industry to make it to the top ten trending personalities.

Songs such as Le Photo Le, Teri Meri Kahani and Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan occupy the top three trending places in the song list, while Kabir Singh, EndGame and Joker also in the trending movies section. There is a conspicuous lack of south Indian movies, songs or personalities in all the overall lists.

Complete list:

Overall Near me How to... Personalities Movies Songs Sports Events What is... News Cricket World Cup Dance classes near me How to vote Abhinandan Varthaman Kabir Singh Le Photo Le Cricket World Cup What is Article 370? Lok Sabha election results Lok Sabha Elections Salons near me How to link Aadhar to PAN Lata Mangeshkar Avengers: Endgame Teri Meri Kahani Pro Kabaddi League What is exit poll? Chandrayaan 2 Chandrayaan 2 Costume stores near me How to check name in voter list Yuvraj Singh Joker Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan Wimbledon What is a black hole? Article 370 Kabir Singh Mobile stores near me How to check NEET result Anand Kumar Captain Marvel Vaste Copa América What is howdy Modi? PM Kisan Yojana Avengers: Endgame Saree shop near me How to select channels as per TRAI Vicky Kaushal Super 30 Coca-Cola Tu Australian Open What is e-cigarette? Maharashtra assembly elections Article 370 Air quality Index near me How to remove Holi colour Rishabh Pant Mission Mangal Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re French Open What is DLS method in cricket? Haryana assembly election result NEET results Furniture store near me How to play PUBG Ranu Mondal Gully Boy Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Super Bowl What is Ayodhya case? Pulwama attack Joker Toy store near me How to get Fastag Tara Sutaria War Ladki Aankh Mare The Ashes What is Article 15? Cyclone Fani Captain Marvel Electronic stores near me How to know polling booth Siddharth Shukla Housefull 4 Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya US Open What is surgical strike? Ayodhya verdict PM Kisan Yojana Spa near me How to file GSTR-9 Koena Mitra Uri: The Surgical Strike Kya Baat Hai Indian Super League What is National Register of Citizens of India? Amazon forest fire

South Indian trending searches for 2019 in entertainment

When it comes to specific searches for South Indian entertainment, it is the Telugu industry that comes up trumps, with the top searched for movie, star and song all from Tollywood! Prabhas’ Saaho, Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda and the Prema Vennela song from Chitralahari composed by Devi Sri Prasad are all on top.

Kannada film KGF, and Tamil films Petta, Viswasam, Bigil and Kanchana 3 are also among the most searched, while Telugu heroines Rashmika Mandanna and Shalini Pandey are the women who find pride of place among the trending actors. The songs section is completely dominated by Telugu tracks with songs such as Mella Mellaga by Judah Sandhy, Gangleader by Anirudh Ravichander and Undipo by Mani Sharma.

Complete list: