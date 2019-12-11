Telugu film industry dominates Google South Indian trends for 2019; ‘Kabir Singh’ and Ranu Mondal in overall entertainment lists

The results of Google’s Google’s ‘2019 Year in Search’ are in, and four movie titles — Kabir Singh, Avengers: EndGame, Joker and Captain Marvel — feature in the top 10 overall searches across the country this year.
Lata Mangeshkar, actors Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria (SOTY2 and Marjaavaan), Koena Mitra, Bigg Boss star Siddharth Shukla and viral singing star Ranu Mondal are the others from the entertainment industry to make it to the top ten trending personalities.
Songs such as Le Photo Le, Teri Meri Kahani and Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan occupy the top three trending places in the song list, while Kabir Singh, EndGame and Joker also in the trending movies section. There is a conspicuous lack of south Indian movies, songs or personalities in all the overall lists.
Complete list:
Overall
Near me
How to...
Personalities
Movies
Songs
Sports Events
What is...
News
Cricket World Cup
Dance classes near me
How to vote
Abhinandan Varthaman
Kabir Singh
Le Photo Le
Cricket World Cup
What is Article 370?
Lok Sabha election results
Lok Sabha Elections
Salons near me
How to link Aadhar to PAN
Lata Mangeshkar
Avengers: Endgame
Teri Meri Kahani
Pro Kabaddi League
What is exit poll?
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2
Costume stores near me
How to check name in voter list
Yuvraj Singh
Joker
Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan
Wimbledon
What is a black hole?
Article 370
Kabir Singh
Mobile stores near me
How to check NEET result
Anand Kumar
Captain Marvel
Vaste
Copa América
What is howdy Modi?
PM Kisan Yojana
Avengers: Endgame
Saree shop near me
How to select channels as per TRAI
Vicky Kaushal
Super 30
Coca-Cola Tu
Australian Open
What is e-cigarette?
Maharashtra assembly elections
Article 370
Air quality Index near me
How to remove Holi colour
Rishabh Pant
Mission Mangal
Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re
French Open
What is DLS method in cricket?
Haryana assembly election result
NEET results
Furniture store near me
How to play PUBG
Ranu Mondal
Gully Boy
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Super Bowl
What is Ayodhya case?
Pulwama attack
Joker
Toy store near me
How to get Fastag
Tara Sutaria
War
Ladki Aankh Mare
The Ashes
What is Article 15?
Cyclone Fani
Captain Marvel
Electronic stores near me
How to know polling booth
Siddharth Shukla
Housefull 4
Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya
US Open
What is surgical strike?
Ayodhya verdict
PM Kisan Yojana
Spa near me
How to file GSTR-9
Koena Mitra
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Kya Baat Hai
Indian Super League
What is National Register of Citizens of India?
Amazon forest fire
South Indian trending searches for 2019 in entertainment
When it comes to specific searches for South Indian entertainment, it is the Telugu industry that comes up trumps, with the top searched for movie, star and song all from Tollywood! Prabhas’ Saaho, Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda and the Prema Vennela song from Chitralahari composed by Devi Sri Prasad are all on top.
Kannada film KGF, and Tamil films Petta, Viswasam, Bigil and Kanchana 3 are also among the most searched, while Telugu heroines Rashmika Mandanna and Shalini Pandey are the women who find pride of place among the trending actors. The songs section is completely dominated by Telugu tracks with songs such as Mella Mellaga by Judah Sandhy, Gangleader by Anirudh Ravichander and Undipo by Mani Sharma.
Complete list:
South Indian movies
South Indian movie stars
South Indian songs
Saaho
Vijay Deverakonda
Prema Vennela
KGF
Rashmika Mandanna
Mella Mellaga
Kanchana 3
Daggubati Venkatesh
Gangleader
Viswasam
Shalini Pandey
Undipo
Petta
Akkineni Nagarjuna
iSmart Title Song
Bigil
Dimaak Kharaab
Dear Comrade
Arerey Manasa
iSmart Shankar
Yetu Pone
Vinaya Vidheya Rama
Ramuloo Ramulaa
Asuran
Idhe Kadha Nee Katha