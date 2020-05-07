Telugu film ‘D K Bose’ starring Sundeep Kishan eyeing an OTT release

The Telugu film D K Bose, starring Sundeep Kishan in the title role of an ambitious and corrupt police officer, was directed by A N Bose and produced by Anand Ranga and Seshu Reddy in 2012-13 and was initially slated to release in September 2013. The film’s trailer and one of the songs, ‘Padipoya padipoya’, got noticed back then. But the film witnessed unexpected delays in its theatrical release and ultimately, did not see the light of the day. However, the COVID-19 lockdown is likely to witness a digital release of this film. On Thursday, director Harish Shankar tweeted a link, sharing the first six minutes of the film, to mark Sundeep’s birthday.

Producer Anand Ranga confirms that D K Bose is gearing up for an OTT release and that talks are on with different platforms. Reminiscing about the initial release in 2013, Anand says, “We had finalised the distribution plans and had scheduled to release the film in September, around 10 days before Trivikram Srinivas’s Attarintiki Daaredi starring Pawan Kalyan. But Attarintiki Daaredi faced a piracy issue with someone leaking the first half of the film; they advanced their film’s release date. There was no way we could have competed with them and decided to wait. Later, we faced other internal issues and the film wasn’t released.”

The ‘Padipoya’ song written by Vanamali, composed by Achu and sung by Haricharan and Suchitra continued to be popular on radio channels for a while. The full video song, available for viewing on YouTube, was unveiled by Sundeep on Thursday.

Seven years later, Anand feels the film has scope to reach the audience through digital platforms. He is confident the film won’t appear dated, primarily because of its content. “It’s a concept-driven film, not a regular commercial masala project,” he says.

The OTT platform and release date will be announced soon.