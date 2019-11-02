‘Aaviri’ review: Horror? Not enough

Of late, thanks to the proliferation of digital content, audiences have either become desensitised or find content of recent Telugu horror films over-simplistic and predictable.

Directors need to look beyond jump scares and a eerie background score to think of a way to infuse horror or at least keep the audience engaged. Predictability is not just one reason why we bemoan ‘Aaviri!’

‘Aaviri’ Cast: Ravi Babu, Neha Chauhan

Music: Vaidhi

Direction: Ravi Babu

As in most of Ravi Babu’s films, here too the story unfolds in a squeaky clean, posh building and within minutes the camera pans on some object — here it is a chair that turns on its own, a suitcase that moves without help, a ladder that happily trots and leans on a wall and a child who claims innocence for all her mischievous acts. We are made to understand throughout the story that a child who died in an accident turns into a ghost and has begun to seek revenge for being neglected by her family. She drives the family nuts through her sibling and forces her to run away from the house. We either believe this or that another character is the ghost that has come to possess members of the family.

If we saw Ravi Babu as the hero or villain in all his earlier films, here we see him as a comedian too. He (Raj) is a confident businessman constantly talking of his firm’s merger with a Japanese company. He mentions it so many times that it sounds fake. When his wife Leena (Neha Chauhan) is possessed by the ghost, his antics to escape from the situation appear funny. Forget the logic, it just doesn’t suit him. Then there is a man who is brought in to control the paranormal activity, but he goes overboard in analysing the situation and giving his counsel.

Nothing about the story makes sense. His daughter throws the cutlery on him while she sits stillthe entire house is under surveillance but they don’t see how a pizza delivery boy struggles to catch the pizza when it is pulled away by the ghost. A baby sitter for the daughter arrives in what appears to be from fairy tales and comics.

Baby Srimukta does her job well, she is the only one who looks credible. Like any other horror film heroine, Neha Chauhan just shrieks or cries. Screenplay writer Satyanand’s work too evaporates in this illogical story. Everything about the film disappoints.