Telugu crime series ‘Vyooham’ gets premiere date

December 11, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Telugu crime series, Vyooham, set to stream on the platform from December 14.

Produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, the crime thriller features Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role of a cop.

He is joined in the cast by Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty.

An investigative thriller, Vyooham follows a police officer and his quest for justice. ‘A complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past,’ read a note from the makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT