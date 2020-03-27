Telugu ‘comfort films’ to watch during the COVID-19 lockdown

None of us is used to a lockdown, but we know it needs to be done to break the COVID-19 chain and flatten the curve. While we work from home, we need something to lift our spirits. There are podcasts, e-books and audio books, and of course web series. But there’s something comforting about revisiting much-loved movies. If you’ve missed out on any of the older films, or the newer ones, this is the time to catch up. Here’s a mix of contemporary and older Telugu films to add some cheer:

Note: This is not an all-encompassing list. So don’t take offence and outrage if your favourite star’s movie isn’t listed.

The classics

Like good wine, these films keep getting better with time and merit repeat viewing with the family. The storylines offer a social commentary of an era, and the films have commendable performances and music that’s pleasing on the ears; these films are lessons in filmmaking as well.

Director K V Reddy’s Mayabazar (1957) is an eternal favourite and had an eclectic cast including Savitri, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, NT Rama Rao and S V Ranga Rao. Characters from ‘Sasirekha Parinayam’, the folk tale inspired by ‘Mahabharata’, became mortals that we could relate to.

While on the topic of Mayabazar, it’s imperative to mention director Nag Ashwin’s biopic of Savitri, Mahanati (2018). In this compelling biopic, the team managed to recreate iconic scenes from Mayabazar and a host of other Telugu films that starred Savitri. The casting was spot on, as Keerthy Suresh walked that fine line between mimicking and imbibing Savitri’s body language, and the charming Dulquer Salmaan portrayed Gemini Ganesan.

Many of director K Vishwanath’s films continue to endear generations of viewers. Among them, we would pick Sankarabharanam (1980), Sagara Sangamam (1983) and Swathi Muthyam (1986).

Muthyala Muggu (1975) and Pelli Pustakam (1991) among director Bapu’s films make for repeat viewing, and who can forget director Kamalakara Kameswara Rao’s Gundamma Katha (1962)?

Yes to comedies

A good dose of humour is welcome in times like these. Give those WhatsApp forwards a break and turn to the good old comedies. Jandhyala films such as Aha Naa Pellanta (1987) and Srivariki Premalekha (1984) could be your cup of tea, or if you want something from the later decades, revisit Manmadhudu (2002) for the comic banter between Nagarjuna and Brahmanandam.

There aren’t too many romantic comedies in Telugu cinema. Among the few we have had, director Nandini Reddy’s Ala Modalaindi (2011) and Tharun Bhascker’s Pellichoopulu (2016) guarantee good laughs.

Want more? Maruthi Dasari’s Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015) starring Nani and Lavanya Tripathi can add to the light-hearted fun.

Romances and family dramas

In Mani Ratnam’s Geetanjali (1989), the characters played by Nagarjuna and Girija show us how to live with hope, and learn to smile, in times of adversity. Re-watch this film, soaking in all its nuances, and give in to Ilaiyaraaja’s lilting music once again. Ninne Pelladatha (1996) and Nuvvu Naaku Nachav (2001) are repeat worthy too.

In the last decade, it’s tough to think of a more entertainingly packaged romantic musical than Gautham Menon’s Ye Maya Chesave (2010). A R Rahman’s music still rings so fresh and it’s fun to watch the now real life couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya from 10 years ago, as Jessi and Karthik.

And if you haven’t seen Indraganti Mohanakrishna’s romantic comedy drama Sammohanam (2018), tune in. Vivek Sagar’s music is the icing on the cake.

The masala magic

Telugu cinema has been guilty of producing mainstream films with an extra dash of masala. In the last few years, though we’ve sporadically seen newer filmmakers exploring concept-oriented films and doing away with formula (Venkatesh Maha’s brilliant Care of Kancharapalem is an example), there’s no wishing away the masala-laden entertainers, especially when their release is timed during festive occasions. Some of these films are great fun, so why not?

The latest guilty pleasure for many Telugu film buffs has been Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The basic plotline isn’t new but this film knew how to win over the audience with its characters (Allu Arjun as Buntu and Murali Sharma as Valmiki) and innovate within the masala format. For instance, the imaginatively choreographed action sequence, as the Srikakulam folk song ‘Sittarala Sirapadu’ played in the background.

Among the hugely entertaining films of the 90s, there’s Chiranjeevi’s Gang Leader (1991), Chantabbai (1986) and Nagarjuna’s Hello Brother (1994).

The breakaway tribe

A few have broken the formula time and again and come up with new narratives, stunning the audience into watching something unexpected — Ram Gopal Varma’s action drama Shiva (1990), crime caper Kshana Kshanam (1991) and Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s thriller Aithe (2003). Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s science fiction Aditya 369 (1991) is unlike any Balakrishna film and packs in good fun.

Larger than life

S S Rajamouli tops this category among contemporary directors. The showmanship was always there in his earlier movies but it kept getting bigger and better. Eega (2012) is huge fun, riding on an unbelievable idea of a housefly in revenge mode. The two Baahubali films (2015 and 2017) redefined larger-than-life cinema in the Indian context.

(The films are available on YouTube and various other streaming platforms)