Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, Gayathri, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, (October 5, 2024). She was 38.

According to media reports, Gayathri’s health deteriorated on Friday night and she was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. She had complained of chest pain and gastric discomfort. Despite receiving medical attention, she suffered a massive heart attack at 12. 40 am and could not be revived, moneycontrol reported.

Her father, Rajendra Prasad, who was shooting at the time, rushed to the hospital but could not meet her alive.

On Saturday, tributes and condolences poured in from notables of the Telugu film industry. “My deepest sympathies to Shri Rajendra Prasad,” said Pawan Kalyan, actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM, in a statement. “The sudden death of Shri Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, Srimati Gayathri, has been shocking. I pray that her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to him and his family. I wish God gives Shri Rajendra Prasad the courage to bear this loss.”

Jr NTR took to X to express his sympathies. “The death of Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri, who was very dear to me, is very sad. I pray that their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad and his family,” he wrote in Telugu.

Gayathri’s last rites are scheduled for today in Hyderabad. She is survived by her daughter Sai Tejaswini, a child actor.

Rajendra Prasad, 68, has acted in several Telugu films and was recently seen in the sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD.

