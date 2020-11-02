Raja Chembolu gets hitched

Telugu actor Raja Chembolu married Hima Bindu at a ceremony in Hyderabad

Actor Raja Chembolu, well known for working in Telugu films such as Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna, Fidaa, V and Chanakya among other projects, tied the knot with Venkata Lakshmi Hima Bindu at a private ceremony in Hyderabad on October 31.

The wedding was held at a hotel, adhering to COVID-19 safety norms. The celebrations witnessed the attendance of select Telugu film personalities who have worked with the actor. Directors Trivikram Srinivas, Krish Jagarlamudi, Srikanth Nagoti, Vamshi Paidipally, writer Sai Madhav Burra, producer Allu Aravind were among those who attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

On Instagram, the couple’s friends shared images with the hashtag ‘Bindu gets her king!’

Raja is the son of Padma Shri awardee lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.