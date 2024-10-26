GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy assaulted by a woman at the screening of ‘Love Reddy’

‘Love Reddy’, starring NT Ramaswamy, Anjan Ramachendra and Sharvani Krishnaveni, released in theatres on October 18, 2024

Updated - October 26, 2024 01:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu actor being attacked by a woman at the screening of the movie ‘Love Reddy’.

Telugu actor being attacked by a woman at the screening of the movie ‘Love Reddy’. | Photo Credit: Twitter

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy was assaulted by a woman during the screening of the movie Love Reddy. The actor plays a negative character in the film, posing a threat to the lead pair.

Dulquer Salmaan interview: A period setting lends scope for more drama

In Love Reddy, Ramaswamy plays a character who causes trouble to the relationship to the lead couple, played by Anjan Ramachendra and Sharvani Krishnaveni. After the film’s screening, the film’s cast and crew were interacting with the audience when the incident took place.

A woman rushed towards Ramaswamy and slapped the actor. She held him by the collar and expressed her displeasure about his character in the movie. The entire incident, caught on video, went viral on social media.

ALSO READ:‘Pottel’ movie review: This right to education story deserved a less melodramatic approach

One of the clips from the movie shows the violent mindset of the Ramaswamy’s character. He is seen hitting himself with a stone. Shocked by the woman’s reaction inside the cinema hall, the film team is immediately seen trying to control the situation. Directed by Smaran Reddy, Love Reddy is a rural romantic drama which released on October 18, 2024.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:24 pm IST

