Telugu actor Nikhil Siddartha marries girlfriend Pallavi Sharma in lockdown wedding

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha tied the knot today (May 14) with his longtime girlfriend Dr Pallavi Sharma today in a private wedding ceremony.

The Arjun Suravaram actor had earlier planned a grand wedding on April 15 and 16, but decided to postpone the festivities with a close-knit affair due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown across the country.

The wedding took place at a farmhouse in Hyderabad, and was attended by close friends and family. Several celebrities from the industry have taken to social media to wish Nikhil, who has also been updating the events of the day on social media.

Adhering to the government norms, the wedding took place at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Nikhil and Pallavi could decide to host a grand reception that will be attended by members of the film fraternity once the lockdown is lifted.