‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 to premiere on this date

The makers have announced the release date of the second season of Tell Me Lies, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, reported People. The American drama TV series Tell Me Lies, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering.

The series was released on September 7, 2022. It follows a relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. Grace Van Patten played Lucy Albright, while Jackson White was seen as Stephen DeMarco. Season 2 will premiere with its first two episodes on Hulu on September 4.

Season 2 is "more of a war story than a love story," showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer told People, as Lucy "begins the season on an attempted redemption arc," while she's also "out for revenge" following the jaw-dropping events of the season 1 finale." This season really cuts me to my core in a deeper way," Oppenheimer said.

"It pulls on the heartstrings a little bit more while keeping that really propulsive, thrilling, kind of nasty undertone that everyone loves about it." Two new additions are Leo (Thomas Doherty), who appears to have some evident connection with Lucy in one of the shots--and Oliver (Tom Ellis), who plays a "college professor" who Oppenheimer says brings a level of maturity to the programme "because he's 45, and having him against these kids, you remember how young they are."

The first season of Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, ended in October 2022 with the shocking reveal that Stephen was engaged to Lucy's high school best friend Lydia (Natalee Linez) in the flash-forward, while Bree remained unaware that Lucy and Evan had hooked up during college.

Oppenheimer shared that season 2 will tell the narrative in two timelines, one in 2008, when the friends are in college together at Baird, and one in 2015, when Evan and Bree are getting married, and that's when she says most of the season's "shocking moments happen.

"While the story is still "hugely in Lucy and Steven world," Oppenheimer said there's more of a focus on expanding the storylines of the whole friend group this time. "It's definitely still Lucy and Stephen at the core. They're definitely the through line of the show. But my intention going into this show, even from season one was, What are the repercussions within a friend group from one central set of lies?" Tell Me Lies' season 2 premieres its first two episodes on September 4 on Hulu. The remaining episodes premiere weekly, reported People.