‘Tejas’ trailer: Kangana Ranaut goes on an epic mission in Indian Air Force’s fight against terrorism

October 08, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, ‘Tejas’is set to release in theatres on October 27

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Tejas’ | Photo Credit: RSVP Movies

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas, which features the actor as an Indian Air Force pilot, was released on Sunday on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day.

“If the mission is easy, don’t send her. But if it’s dangerous and you’re confused wondering who can get the job done, then definitely send her.” This is how we are introduced to Tejas Gill (Ranaut), an Indian Air Force pilot, in the trailer of the film. We then see terrorists in Pakistan capture and execute an Indian spy, after which Tejas is sent on a high-stakes mission in India’s fight against terrorism

“Tejas Gill aims to instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. It’s India’s first air action film which also showcases India’s first indigenous fighter jet - Tejas,” reads a plot description.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vishak Nair among others. With music scored by Shashwat Sachdev, the film has cinematography by Hari K Vedantam and editing by Aarif Sheikh.

Produced by RSVP Movies, Tejas is set to release in theatres on October 27.

