‘Teenz’ teaser: Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s next directorial brings in the thrills and chills 

April 01, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban is helming a film titled Teenz. The film’s teaser was released recently.

Madhavan, who starred alongside Parthiban’s daughter Keerthana in Kannathil Muthamittal, released the film’s teaser via his X profile.

Parthiban along with Caldwell Velnambi, Dr Bala Swaminathan, Dr Pinchi Srinivasan and Ranjith Dhandapani, who produced the director’s Iravin Nizhal, are bankrolling Teenz. Said to be a “thrilling adventure”, Teenz seems to be a horror film starring a bunch of children as the protagonists.

Music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project. Jigarthanda-fame Gavemic U Ary is handling the cinematography of Teenz. Parthiban’s frequent collaborator R Sudharsan is handling the edits.

Watch the teaser of Teenz here:

