‘Teenz’ teaser: Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s next directorial brings in the thrills and chills 

Music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project

April 01, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Teenz’

A still from ‘Teenz’ | Photo Credit: @radhakrishnanparthiban408/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban is helming a film titled Teenz. The film’s teaser was released recently.

Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s next titled ‘Teenz’

Madhavan, who starred alongside Parthiban’s daughter Keerthana in Kannathil Muthamittal, released the film’s teaser via his X profile.

R Parthiban on ‘Iravin Nizhal’: I’m married to cinema and need to treat her well

Parthiban along with Caldwell Velnambi, Dr Bala Swaminathan, Dr Pinchi Srinivasan and Ranjith Dhandapani, who produced the director’s Iravin Nizhal, are bankrolling Teenz. Said to be a “thrilling adventure”, Teenz seems to be a horror film starring a bunch of children as the protagonists.

Music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project. Jigarthanda-fame Gavemic U Ary is handling the cinematography of Teenz. Parthiban’s frequent collaborator R Sudharsan is handling the edits.

Watch the teaser of Teenz here:

