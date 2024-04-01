‘Teenz’ teaser: Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s next directorial brings in the thrills and chills 

April 01, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban is helming a film titled Teenz. The film’s teaser was released recently.

Madhavan, who starred alongside Parthiban’s daughter Keerthana in Kannathil Muthamittal, released the film’s teaser via his X profile.

Wishing the entire team of #teenmovie the Director Parthiepan Sir and all the Cast and crew ..ALL the very very best. May this outcome be much better than you ever expected



Link: https://t.co/k6ODfOOb6d@rparthiepan@immancomposer@dopgavemic@k33rthana@editorsudharsan… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 31, 2024

Parthiban along with Caldwell Velnambi, Dr Bala Swaminathan, Dr Pinchi Srinivasan and Ranjith Dhandapani, who produced the director’s Iravin Nizhal, are bankrolling Teenz. Said to be a “thrilling adventure”, Teenz seems to be a horror film starring a bunch of children as the protagonists.

Music director D Imman is collaborating for the first time with Parthiban in this project. Jigarthanda-fame Gavemic U Ary is handling the cinematography of Teenz. Parthiban’s frequent collaborator R Sudharsan is handling the edits.

Watch the teaser of Teenz here: