‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ to feature John Cena, Paul Rudd, Jackie Chan as voice actors

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ is set to release on August 4 with Jeff Rowe helming the project

March 05, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cast of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Seth Rogen unveiled the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on March 4 at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards alongside the new turtles.

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will voice star in the animated feature with Jackie Chan voicing wise rat mentor Splinter. Rogen will star as the villainous Bebop, while John Cena will play Bebop’s pal Rocksteady.

Other stars roped in for the project include Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

The film picks up as the Turtle brothers seek to win the hearts of New Yorkers by performing heroic acts they hope will get them accepted as normal teenagers. When they take on a mysterious crime syndicate with the help of friend April O’Neil, they find themselves over their heads when a mutant army is unleashed.

Paramount has set a release date of Aug. 4 for  Mutant Mayhem. Jeff Rowe, known for  The Mitchells vs. the Machines, is directing the animated feature.

Nickelodeon launched the CG-animated series  Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2012 as well as the 2D-animated series  Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.

