‘Ted’ series review: Seth MacFarlane’s prequel about the foul-mouthed teddy bear is a charming throwback 

January 17, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Ted, Seth MacFarlane’s 2012 directorial debut, told the story of a 30-something slacker, John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) and his best friend, Ted (voiced by MacFarlane), a foul-mouthed teddy bear, who John wished to come to life when he was eight years old. The movie was a critical and commercial success and spawned a sequel, Ted 2(2015), which was more similar and not as successful.

The news of a prequel series was met with some trepidation as there are only so many jokes you can tell about smoking pot and watching porn. However, the series set in 1993, where 16-year-old John (Max Burkholder) is negotiating the urban jungle that is high school, is quite charming and funny.

Ted (MacFarlane) is back with John after living the high life as a Hollywood celebrity. Though his fame has faded, Ted still has access to chimerical objects like the original mouthguard from Rocky. After getting up to a whole lot of no-good, it is decided to make Ted attend school with John. Despite his definitely politically incorrect views, and his attempts to be expelled, Ted is the perfect best friend for John helping him with all his troubles at John Hancock High, including dealing with school bullies and trying to make him cool.

Ted (English) Season 1 Creator: Seth MacFarlane Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham Storyline: It is 1993, Ted has to go to school with John, helping him the only way he can while trying to get himself expelled Episodes: 7 Runtime: 34–51 minutes

At home, John’s parents, Susan (Alanna Ubach) and Matty (Scott Grimes) have their own issues. Matty, the Viet vet, has his conspiracy theories of various people and organisations out to get him, and Susan has her unfulfilled dreams and a family who seem to take her for granted. Blaire (Giorgia Whigham), John’s cousin, is staying with the Bennetts while attending college. Blaire unwittingly introduces Ted and John to pot and also stands up for Susan.

The episodes zip by smoothly as John and Ted try and rent porn with fake IDs while Susan and Matty try marriage counselling on Blaire’s prompting. There is Halloween with Ted going as an Ewok from The Return of the Jedi and meeting Blaire’s pompous professor, while John is stuck at home with a creepy 38-year-old.

Christmas finds a guest in the form of Sarah (Marissa Shankar), Blaire’s friend from college, and Matty wishing upon a star for his toy truck, Dennis, to come alive. There is a prom to go to and though John really likes Bethany (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim), he blows his chances following Ted’s advice. All comes alright in the end at prom and the creation of the ‘Thunder Buddy’ song.

The cast is spot on and the chemistry between Burkholder and MacFarlane is crackling. Some jokes land right while others do not, but they are tempered by moments that are oddly touching — from the bully, Clive’s (Jack Seavor McDonald) secret sorrow to Susan’s dreams of teaching. The series is a fun way to spend time with the wicked teddy bear while dipping into 90s nostalgia for video rental libraries and the like. And if you need any more convincing, there is Ian McKellen having a blast as the narrator.

Ted currently streams on JioCinema