Movies

‘Ted Lasso’ triumphs at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins best comedy actor

A still from ‘Ted Lasso’   | Photo Credit: Apple

Jason Sudeikis took home best actor in a comedy series for his leading role in “Ted Lasso,” but the actor seemed more enthused to share the show’s victory with his castmates.

“It’s a big team win,” Sudeikis said backstage of the Apple TV+ series, which won four awards including best comedy series. “That’s the best one. That’s the one we get to all walk away with. That’s the one we are responsible for.”

Sudeikis said celebrating with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein – who Emmys for best supporting actress and actor in a comedy series – was a “fantastic” moment for him.

Also Read | ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 review: Putting the pack before you

Sudeikis said he’s already seen a positive reaction to the second season “Ted Lasso,” which takes a deep dive into the topic of mental health.

“I know folks who have reached out to me and said that it has encouraged them to take steps of helping themselves, which isn’t the easiest things to do,” he said. “It makes things a lot easier if you’re in a good headspace yourself.”

Ted Lasso landed four Emmy Awards, earning prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series.

Including the previously-announced Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the show took home a total of seven Emmy Awards in 2021.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 3:03:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/ted-lasso-triumphs-at-emmys-jason-sudeikis-wins-best-comedy-actor/article36562300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY