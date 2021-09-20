‘Ted Lasso’ triumphs at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins best comedy actor

Sudeikis said he’s already seen a positive reaction to the second season of the sports comedy, which takes a deep dive into the topic of mental health

Jason Sudeikis took home best actor in a comedy series for his leading role in “Ted Lasso,” but the actor seemed more enthused to share the show’s victory with his castmates.

“It’s a big team win,” Sudeikis said backstage of the Apple TV+ series, which won four awards including best comedy series. “That’s the best one. That’s the one we get to all walk away with. That’s the one we are responsible for.”

Sudeikis said celebrating with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein – who Emmys for best supporting actress and actor in a comedy series – was a “fantastic” moment for him.

Sudeikis said he’s already seen a positive reaction to the second season “Ted Lasso,” which takes a deep dive into the topic of mental health.

“I know folks who have reached out to me and said that it has encouraged them to take steps of helping themselves, which isn’t the easiest things to do,” he said. “It makes things a lot easier if you’re in a good headspace yourself.”

Including the previously-announced Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the show took home a total of seven Emmy Awards in 2021.