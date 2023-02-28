‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 trailer out; the Greyhounds are back!

February 28, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Following its back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its first and sophomore seasons, Apple TV+’s hit comedy show Ted Lasso is returning to season three and the makers have now released a new trailer.

The new season will premiere with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance with Juno Temple.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

