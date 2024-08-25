GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ted Lasso’ likely to return for season four

Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift have been approached to reprise their respective roles of Rebecca Walton, Roy Kent and Leslie Higgins for the fourth season

Updated - August 25, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 12:26 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3.

A still from ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3. | Photo Credit: Apple TV/YouTube

It appears that Ted Lasso fans might now watch the fourth season of the Emmy-winning show, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on three cast members from the show's original three-season run, who had contracts under U.K.'s acting union Equity.

‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 finale review: Coach Lasso loses at Television’s Premier League this season

Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift have been approached to reprise their respective roles of Rebecca Walton, Roy Kent and Leslie Higgins, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Following the season three conclusion, which felt very much like a series finale, many of the show's actors acknowledged that they were unsure whether the comedy series would return. However, the performers indicated a wish to keep presenting their experiences in some way.

Ted Lasso’s main characters had a happy ending. (Spoilers!) Sudeikis’ Ted returned to Kansas to be with his son and ex-wife; Hunt’s Beard seemingly got married in Stonehenge; Rebecca (Waddingham) and Keeley (Temple) make plans to start a women’s team in Richmond; and Roy takes over as manager of the AFC Richmond and decides to begin therapy.

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama TV series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The show is based on the character Sudeikis portrayed in a series of promotional media for NBC Sports’s coverage of England’s Premier League.

ALSO READ:‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 review: Putting the pack before you

The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is appointed to manage an English soccer team whose owner secretly believes his inexperience will lead to its demise, but whose folksy, cheerful leadership proves unexpectedly effective. On August 14, 2020, the first season of 10 episodes launched on Apple TV+, beginning with three episodes and continuing weekly. A second season of twelve episodes debuted on July 23, 2021. It was renewed for a third season which premiered March 15, 2023.

