ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ted Lasso’ cast to visit White House to promote mental health

March 20, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Washington

‘Ted Lasso’ delves into various characters’ mental health, with storylines tackling issues with bullying, anger, relationships and self-esteem, as well as panic attacks

AFP

Brett Goldstein, from left, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, all members of the cast of ‘Ted Lasso,’ pose for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Actors from the smash-hit comedy series Ted Lasso will meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss the importance of mental health, the administration said on March 19.

The Apple TV+ series, whose third season premiered March 15, delves into various characters’ mental health, with storylines tackling issues with bullying, anger, relationships and self-esteem, as well as panic attacks.

The show stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an out-of-his-depth American football coach who is recruited to lead a dysfunctional English soccer club in the aftermath of its owners’ divorce, and as Lasso faces his own mental health issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The President and First Lady Jill Biden “will welcome Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso to the White House to discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being,” the White House said in a statement.

“Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination, and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe,’” Apple TV+ said in a statement, as reported by entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Biden on Sunday tweeted a photo of the Oval Office with a sign reading “BELIEVE” taped above the door — a reference to Lasso’s mantra.

The Biden administration said it has expanded mental health resources for young people and provided nearly $500 million to help states transition to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Anyone experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis can access confidential counseling by calling or texting 988 in the United States to reach the hotline.

Ted Lasso won Emmys in 2022 and 2021 for best comedy, best lead actor in a comedy for Sudeikis and best-supporting actor in a comedy for Brett Goldstein, among other wins. After winning in 2021, Sudeikis said the show was about family, mentors and teachers, and teammates. “And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US