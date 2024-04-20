Teaser out for Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty starrer ‘Manamey’

April 20, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The teaser of Manamey, starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, is out. The film is directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner People Media Factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser shows Sharwananad and Krithi Shetty as poles-apart characters. While Krithi plays someone who is disciplined, Sharwanand essays the role of a carefree man. The duo’s life takes a turn with the introduction of a child.

ALSO READ:Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Sriram Adittya had previously made Bhale Manchi Roju (2015) and Devdas (2018). The film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Gnana Shekar VS and Vishnu Sarma have done the film’s cinematography while Prawin Pudi is the editor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.