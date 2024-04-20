ADVERTISEMENT

Teaser out for Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty starrer ‘Manamey’

April 20, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

‘Manamey’ is directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner People Media Factory

The Hindu Bureau

Sharwanand in ‘Manamey’. | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The teaser of Manamey, starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, is out. The film is directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner People Media Factory.

The teaser shows Sharwananad and Krithi Shetty as poles-apart characters. While Krithi plays someone who is disciplined, Sharwanand essays the role of a carefree man. The duo’s life takes a turn with the introduction of a child.

Sriram Adittya had previously made Bhale Manchi Roju (2015) and Devdas (2018). The film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Gnana Shekar VS and Vishnu Sarma have done the film’s cinematography while Prawin Pudi is the editor.

