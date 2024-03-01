ADVERTISEMENT

Teaser out for Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

March 01, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

The film tells the story of Usha, a 22-year-old girl, who displayed courage during the 1942 Quit India Movement by using an underground radio to unite the nation against the British Raj

The Hindu Bureau

Sara Ali Khan in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

Prime Video, along with ace filmmaker Karan Johar, revealed the teaser for their upcoming Amazon Original film Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film tells the story of Usha, a 22-year-old girl, who displayed courage and deep patriotism for the country during the 1942 Quit India Movement by using an underground radio to unite the nation against the British.

ALSO READ
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ gets premiere date on Amazon Prime Video

In the teaser, while talking about the film, filmmaker Karan Johar recalls Sehmat Syed from Raazi, who got married into a Pakistani army family to spy on them, and PVC Captain Vikram Batra from Shershaah, who struck fear in enemy’s hearts, and made a sacrifrice for the nation during the Kargil War.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’Neil, and Anand Tiwari play pivotal roles while Emraan Hashmi makes a guest appearance. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Ae Watan Mere Watan isset to premiere on March 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US