Teaser out for Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

Prime Video, along with ace filmmaker Karan Johar, revealed the teaser for their upcoming Amazon Original film Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film tells the story of Usha, a 22-year-old girl, who displayed courage and deep patriotism for the country during the 1942 Quit India Movement by using an underground radio to unite the nation against the British.

In the teaser, while talking about the film, filmmaker Karan Johar recalls Sehmat Syed from Raazi, who got married into a Pakistani army family to spy on them, and PVC Captain Vikram Batra from Shershaah, who struck fear in enemy’s hearts, and made a sacrifrice for the nation during the Kargil War.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’Neil, and Anand Tiwari play pivotal roles while Emraan Hashmi makes a guest appearance. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Ae Watan Mere Watan isset to premiere on March 21.