ADVERTISEMENT

Teaser out for crime comedy drama ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’

March 23, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

Headlined by Shiva, the SJ Arjun-directorial is a sequel to the 2013 hit ‘Soodhu Kavvum’, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy

The Hindu Bureau

Shiva in ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’. | Photo Credit: Sri Music Offl/YouTube

The makers of Soodhu Kavvum 2 have released the film’s teaser. The crime comedy drama, with the tagline Nadum Naatu Makkalum, stars Shiva in the lead role.

ALSO READ
Soodhu Kavvum: Crime does pay!

Directed by SJ Arjun, the film is a sequel to the hit 2013 film Soodhu Kavvum, directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy and starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The second instalment is co-produced by C V Kumar, who had also bankrolled the original. Thangaraj is the other producer of the sequel.

Produced under the banners Thirukumaran Entertainment and Thangam Cinemas, Soodhu Kavvum 2 also stars Harisha, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar, Aruldoss and others. The original, based on the life of a petty kidnapper, was a wacky comedy with hilarious characters and a series of unexpected humorous situations.

ALSO READ:Shiva to headline ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’; SJ Arjun to direct

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser of Soodhu Kavvum 2 promises another rollercoaster ride with an ample dose of dark comedy involving criminals, politicians and cops. Karthik K Thillai is the cinematographer while Edwin Louis Viswanath is the music composer. Ignatious Aswin is the film’s editor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US