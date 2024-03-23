GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teaser out for crime comedy drama ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’

Headlined by Shiva, the SJ Arjun-directorial is a sequel to the 2013 hit ‘Soodhu Kavvum’, starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy

March 23, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shiva in ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’.

Shiva in ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’. | Photo Credit: Sri Music Offl/YouTube

The makers of Soodhu Kavvum 2 have released the film’s teaser. The crime comedy drama, with the tagline Nadum Naatu Makkalum, stars Shiva in the lead role.

Soodhu Kavvum: Crime does pay!

Directed by SJ Arjun, the film is a sequel to the hit 2013 film Soodhu Kavvum, directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy and starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The second instalment is co-produced by C V Kumar, who had also bankrolled the original. Thangaraj is the other producer of the sequel.

Produced under the banners Thirukumaran Entertainment and Thangam Cinemas, Soodhu Kavvum 2 also stars Harisha, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar, Aruldoss and others. The original, based on the life of a petty kidnapper, was a wacky comedy with hilarious characters and a series of unexpected humorous situations.

Shiva to headline 'Soodhu Kavvum 2'; SJ Arjun to direct

The teaser of Soodhu Kavvum 2 promises another rollercoaster ride with an ample dose of dark comedy involving criminals, politicians and cops. Karthik K Thillai is the cinematographer while Edwin Louis Viswanath is the music composer. Ignatious Aswin is the film’s editor.

